Pendleton team looks to open ozone therapy center

A nurse practitioner and a tire shop owner are teaming up to open Pendleton’s first ozone therapy facility.
Scott Sullivan, the owner of Pendleton Tire Factory, and Michele Davies, a nurse practitioner at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution, aim to open the Center for Ozone Therapy on June 1.
Both are converts to the therapy after using ozone injections to heal chronic pain issues.
Sullivan said the pain in his shoulders was so great that he could no longer fly fish or rope.
Staring down a potential $10,000 to $12,000 bill for shoulder replacement surgery, Sullivan went to get ozone therapy in Washington, which he said has healed him of his pain over several sessions.
Davies was skeptical herself until she was given an ozone injection at a training and stopped feeling pain from a knot in her back.
Despite the owners’ enthusiasm, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not approve of ozone therapy.
“Ozone is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy,” the FDA states. “In order for ozone to be effective as a germicide, it must be present in a concentration far greater than that which can be safely tolerated by man and animals.”
Sullivan and Davies argued that there are other treatments that are not approved by the FDA, and ozone therapy has an international following.
Davies said that if a customer gives ozone therapy a try and doesn’t see results, she won’t begrudge customers who don’t return.
Regardless of the wider contention surrounding ozone therapy, Sullivan and Davies said they’re already starting to generate interest and potential patients just through word of mouth.
The Center for Ozone Therapy will be located in the Sierra Professional Building at 202 S.E. Dorion Ave.
