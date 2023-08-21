PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton is alive and well, airport manager Dan Bandel said, and making history with drone research and development.
Bandel in a recent update to the Pendleton City Council reported total operations at the airport varied but generally ranged between 1,024 and 1,651 per month with an outlying number of 742 in February. Bandel said an operation is when an aircraft takes off or lands at the airport.
These numbers don't include unmanned aerial systems, or drones, which peaked so far this year at 1,388 operations for July.
Bandel said there were around 23,000 UAS operations in 2022, but was an anomaly due to a significant amount of redundant test flights. He said this year is on track for 7,000 or 8,000 UAS operations.
Bandel said the count for Boutique Airline flights, the small passenger airline providing 21 flights per week to and from Pendleton under a federal grant, totaled 1,436, which is relatively the same from 2022. However, the report also notes the number of enplanements, or the number of people boarding planes, for May, June and July of this year increased by about 100 people for the same span in 2022.
He said the number of general aviation operations varies based on the needs and wants of pilots, and military operations vary based on the mission.
Bandel said these numbers help inform the city, taxpayers and the Federal Aviation Administration about the volume of aircraft the airport is handling and provide a baseline for future growth and the kind of infrastructure the FAA is willing to support.
He said rural airports such as the one in Pendleton are struggling getting people to fly. He credited the UAS research and development for the financial success of the airport. Six or seven years ago the airport was in the red, but since then it has quadrupled revenue with the research and development. He said now, the airport has "never been busier."
The UAS Range bills out 12 customers monthly, according to Bandel's report, and some new clients have executed services agreements, including:
• University of Victoria, British Columbia, which is returning with a larger version of test aircraft.
• American defense contractor AeroVironment Inc., a long-term operation that took half of the Flex I hangar.
• HoodTech Vision, a manufacturers of drone imaging systems, which is laser testing at Bracher Farms property.
• The California start-up Kraus Hamdani Aerospace, which on Aug. 2 announced its K1000 Ultra-Long Endurance vehicle completed a flight of 75 hours, 53 minutes at the Pendleton UAS Range, according to flightglobal.com. The flight set a new world record for uncrewed aircraft in the Group 2 fixed-wing category, which includes drones 21-55 pounds. The previous record holder was Lockheed Martin's Stalker VXE, which completed a 36 hour, 17 minute nonstop flight in 2022 using a wing-mounted fuel tank.
Bandel said the UAS research and development at the range includes launching drones from fire trucks to provide firefighters with real time data and agricultural drones flying to optimize the amount of chemicals and fertilizer sprayed onto crops. He said one prototype for a drone shuttle to carry people and cargo did around 153 successful test flights last year.
According to the report, another customer at the range has leased land and installed heavy power and fiber and graveled 2 acres with mobile infrastructure. And there were five drop tests of a disposable payload delivery system that has application for United States Special Operations Command.
Bandel said part of testing involves discovering ideas that don't work in a test flight and having to go back to the drawing board.
"What works, how do we develop it, and then test that and evaluate what we came up with," he said.
Bandel compared the drone development happening in Pendleton to the Wright brothers flying the first airplane in 1903 at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. While it is too soon to know how drones will affect society in the coming decades, he called the technology exciting and history-making.
"We're at the dunes at Kitty Hawk again," Bandel said. "We're changing history."
