PENDLETON — The Main Street Cowboys are pleased with how well "the greatest free show in the West" has rebounded from the pandemic years.
"We have really good numbers," Cowboys' social director James Turk said. "They seem to be up across the board. We have more vendors than last year."
Mark Jaeger, in town activities director, added there's a waiting list for vendors.
"We're glad to have Carrie Cunningham back this year," Turk continued. "And other new and exciting entertainment. A lot of businesses have their own musical acts this year, too, so that people can enjoy music inside and on Main Street."
Country singer Cunningham is scheduled to alternate with the Robert Henry Band on the Block 2 stage in the 200 block of South Main Street, Wednesday, Sept. 14 to Saturday, Sept. 17. Six other acts grace the Block 1, 3 and 4 stages those nights, including a hypnotist, clown and juggler.
The country music Chris Jones Band, from Tacoma, Washington, was setting up on the Block 1 Stage at the north end of South Main Street's 100 block on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Fellow Tacoma country artist Jessica Lynne Witty is slated to share the stage with them.
"We haven't been here before," Beth Jones of Chris' band said. "We'll be here Wednesday through Saturday, every day."
The Main Street Cowboys have been putting on their show since 1950. This year's attractions include a rock climbing and hanging wall and a mechanical bucking bull. And of course sellers with a slew of Western goods.
The former bank building on the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorian Avenue during Round-Up is a shopping mall with 20 vendors, four big screen TVs and a lounge serving adult beverages.
"Vendors red hot and beer ice cold," Cheryl Hogue of Rockin 3-H Ranch Barbecue Sauce, Lakeview, said of the venue, referring to the waitress and barista next door. "We're living the dream here."
This is Cheryl and Andy Hogue's second year selling homemade barbecue sauce at the Round-Up.
"Last year we were at the Pendleton Hat Company, in the post-Twilight Zone era," she said, in reference to the pandemic. "We have a residential kitchen license to make the sauce. We love traveling to Western venues, from the Pendleton Round-Up to the (National Finals Rodeo) and others."
The new venue in the old bank, with artists, vendors and a lounge, is a "Cowboy Christmas," according to Hogue.
Hogue reported business as slow the first couple of days, but building up. She said she expected the Westward Ho! parade on Friday, Sept. 16, and more weekend out-of-town visitors to improve sales.
"Saturday should be a barn burner," Hogue said. "Maybe not back to the glory days before the Twilight Zone, but better than last year."
Raymon Smiley, of Western Vintage Revival Jewelry, Altus, Oklahoma, offered his wares in the building. He said he has been making jewelry for 31 years, and he and partner Morgan Millican have been coming to the Round-Up for 10 or more years.
"We started out in Hamley's. We love the Round-Up and Pendleton," Smiley said. "We'd like to find a house here. People are so friendly. I take care of my 90 year-old mom with dementia, but would like to spend at least part of the year here. I'd like to invest in a home here. I know you had heat waves this summer."
Smiley said sales this year are better than in 2021.
"So far it's been really great," he reported. "It's only going to get busier, with the parade."
Smiley also said the bank venue could use more signage outside to attract customers.
"Maybe sandwich board signs listing all 20 vendors," he suggested. "It's perfect in here. The men can drink and watch the rodeo, while the women shop."
Jen and Mike Youbles of Missoula, Montana, attending their first Round-Up, checked out the jewelry on display.
"A gal out front told us that handcrafted items were for sale inside the building," Mike Youbles said. "We were here for the (Dress-Up) parade and the Xtreme Bulls."
During Round-Up, vendors and concessions line Court Avenue as well as Main Street, and are scattered around town in parking lots.
Linda Carter, Pendleton finance director, has worked as a vendor during Round-Up since 2014 near Dairy Queen, 1415 S.W. Court Ave. Among her Country Bling by Design wares are Western decor, furniture and purses. The location between the Round-Up Grounds and Convention Center next to the sidewalk planter offers plenty of foot traffic.
"Last year it was so windy that I decided to skip Saturday," Carter said. "That turned out to be a good decision. My neighbors were blown away that day. There's no way to secure the tents on the asphalt. Weighting them down didn't work."
Another threat to vendors besides the weather is theft. Carter and some of her fellow vendors have taken to wrapping their tents with orange plastic fence at night to deter thieves.
"In 2016, my friends at White Buffalo suffered nearly total loss of their goods," Carter said. "I feel safer here close to the street than vendors farther away. Maybe that's not justified."
Carter started vending to sell her homemade jewelry.
"I needed an outlet, so Round-Up was my first," she recalled. "From there, it ventured out. I started doing minor home decor, then small furniture rehabbing."
The only other rodeo Carter works is the Elgin Stampede.
"I have to be home the same night," she said. "So I go to local bazaars in Pendleton and Hermiston, like Altrusa. I've been local since 1977."
Carter was raised on dairy farms in the Willamette Valley and western Washington, where she milked cows in the summer. Her father bought a wheat ranch in the east end of Umatilla County in 1972, so he migrated between the dairy farm west of the Cascades and Northeastern Oregon.
Now she keeps beef cattle on her acreage near McKay Reservoir. Head of her herd is the renowned retired rodeo bucking brindle Brahma bull Marmaduke, owned by rodeo stock contractor Debbie Scott of Stanfield.
"Marmaduke was interfering with Debbie's breeding program," Carter said. "He came two years just for the summer, but for the past three years he has been permanent. He's gentle and likes to be petted, but I give him a wide berth. I put out hay when I have to go into his pasture. He's happy with his harem."
Despite her country background, Carter's main exposure to rodeo competition was through her son, Bryan, who finished eighth in bull riding at the College National Finals Rodeo. He met his wife on the Blue Mountain Community College rodeo team.
"They live in Texas now," Carter said. "She's a veterinarian at a high-end equine clinic and he's an embryologist. He has an accent, picked up in Mississippi."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.