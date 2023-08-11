Prodigal_Son_002.jpg
From left Miranda Zimmerman, Chris Zimmerman, Jen Degrofft and Ryan Degrofft sit Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the bar of the Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub in Pendleton. The four partnered together to buy the downtown establishment to preserve local ownership.

PENDLETON — Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub in Pendleton has new owners.

Chris and Miranda Zimmerman said they partnered with Ryan and Jen DeGrofft to purchase the brewery and restaurant on a mission to keep the Prodigal Son true to its local roots.

