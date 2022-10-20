Chris Zimmerman, owner of the Rainbow Cafe, on discusses expanding his establishment on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a meeting of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission at the Vert Club Room in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission took its regular monthly meeting this week to Pendleton, where the owner of downtown's Rainbow Cafe announced plans for expanding the establishment.
The commission met Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the the Club Room at the Vert Auditorium, and heard from panels of local brewers, vintners and hospitality business owners. Commissioners also discussed a marijuana license moratorium and reporting on sex and human trafficking at licensed marijuana businesses before bringing local business owners to discuss their struggles, their craft and their ambitions with the commission.
Greg Astley, director of government affairs with the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association, told the commission the hospitality industry continues to face many of the challenges that originated from the coronavirus pandemic.
"A lot of restaurants nationally, menu prices haven’t risen as quickly as inflation. It’s in some ways cheaper to go out to eat than to buy groceries and make food at home," Astley said. "For us, we had a lot of employees that left the hospitality industry because of shutdowns, because of the uncertainty, and they’re just not returning. They’re in more stable industries like construction or other retail. We’re dealing with that."
He also emphasized the importance of a strong relationship between business owners and the commission.
"We like business owners to understand that the OLCC is a resource, they’re a partner," Astley explained. "I mentioned a couple things, the outdoor dining, the licensing we were able to get quickly for that, cocktails to go were a big help. Being able to facilitate things like that, it’s important because so much of what a restaurant or bar does with alcohol affects profit margins. Having a good relationship with the OLCC and keeping communication open is incredibly important."
Chris Zimmerman, owner of the Rainbow Cafe in Pendleton since Dec. 28, 2021, told the commission as a new owner he is just coming to understand how the OLCC is newcomer to the hospitality industry.
"They’ve been really positive," he said. "I think people perceive them as coming into bars and asking, 'Are you serving minors, are you over serving people?' All the rules are what you think about. They are there for small businesses, and there are resources there."
Zimmerman told the commission he planned on reaching out to Pendleton’s local OLCC inspector to get advice on the Rainbow Cafe’s newly planned expansion.
"When we bought the Rainbow, we bought the building," he said. "The previous owners also owned the building next door with the barbershop and the bakery. Three months into our ownership the bakery burned down. They’re not coming back into that space, so we’re going to remodel it and probably just rent it out for stuff instead of renting it to a single retailer or something like that, private parties, conferences, etc."
He said finding a spot for events is a challenge, so this will be an addition to the local inventory for people to use.
"Whatever we name it, it’ll be attached to the bar, we’ll have servers that can come in and all that," Zimmerman continued. "There are a lot of possibilities. Hopefully we start demolition soon and next year it’ll be available for use by the public."
After Pendleton, OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks and commission staff traveled to Ontario for a town hall meeting Oct. 20 with alcohol and cannabis licensees and members of the community.
