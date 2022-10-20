PENDLETON — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission took its regular monthly meeting this week to Pendleton, where the owner of downtown's Rainbow Cafe announced plans for expanding the establishment.

The commission met Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the the Club Room at the Vert Auditorium, and heard from panels of local brewers, vintners and hospitality business owners. Commissioners also discussed a marijuana license moratorium and reporting on sex and human trafficking at licensed marijuana businesses before bringing local business owners to discuss their struggles, their craft and their ambitions with the commission.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.