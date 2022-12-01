BeauGlynn_001.jpg
Beau Glynn, 23, poses for a photo Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in the East Oregonian news room in Pendleton. Glynn is a reporter for the EO's related paper, the Hermiston Herald.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

HERMISTON — The East Oregonian and its related paper the Hermiston Herald have a new byline.

Reporter Beau Glynn was glad to return to the area in which he was raised but still hopes in a few years to work back East.

