HERMISTON — The East Oregonian and its related paper the Hermiston Herald have a new byline.
Reporter Beau Glynn was glad to return to the area in which he was raised but still hopes in a few years to work back East.
"I grew up in Pilot Rock from age 2 to 18," he said. "My family is from the area. My mom is from the Eagle Caps and Halfway."
Glynn graduated from Pilot Rock High School in 2018, where he played basketball and ran track. He attended the University of Oregon on a Pathway scholarship, promising full tuition and fees and comprehensive support for qualifying Oregonians.
"I majored in English," he said. "I'm still working on a (bachelor's degree). I hope to finish the online courses in March. Doing double duty with a full time job and school has been tough."
Glynn lives in Pendleton and commutes to Hermiston to cover stories for Hermiston Herald and EO.
"I like to tell people I get whiplash traveling from home to Eugene," he said. "City and rural people act differently. It's sometimes like a slap to the face. Still, it's nice to be home and see my family whenever I want. It's also nice to find a job reporting on an area I'm familiar with, so I can ease into my profession."
Glynn has enjoyed the opportunity to cover a variety of topics and types of stories.
"I like writing features, but I've had a lot of fun with the political stories," he said. "It can be stressful, though."
Glynn cited his reportage of the Umatilla mayoral race and Morrow County ambulance controversy among his favorite topics so far.
"Issues in these communities do have consequences," he said. "I also enjoy covering events which make people happy."
Glynn was willing to discuss his long term goals.
"My home area is a good place to get experience," he said, "but I don't see myself staying here. Maybe I'll move to the East Coast in a few years. I'd like to live and work in the Boston area."
