PENDLETON — Hairdresser Diane Scofield, formerly of River's Edge Salon, Pendleton, promised herself she would retire at 80.
"My last day was Oct 31," Scofield said. "The girls here are special. They threw a party for friends and customers. The posters of me are still up, so it's as if I'm still here."
I liked what I did and whom I met, she said.
"I'd love to take the opportunity to say thank you to all the wonderful people," Scofield said. "I'm happy when they smile."
Scofield got a long text message on Wednesday from a loyal customer.
"She texted, let's have lunch," Scofield said. "I miss my therapist."
Scofield plans on doing only her daughters' hair in retirement.
"If I see one former client, I'll have to see more," she said.
Scofield earned an Illinois barber's license in 1960.
"I worked in the beauty industry in Illinois and Georgia," she said. "I moved to a Portland barber shop in 1969, then up here around 1979. I came for marriage and family, but fell in love with Pendleton. The rolling wheat fields are so beautiful. People are so friendly. And no traffic."
Scofield's opening of a California-style salon, Details on Main, was featured in the Aug. 14, 1993, East Oregonian. Labor Day was the grand opening for the full-service salon, with spa and tanning parlor and glamour photography studio.
Her previous business in Pendleton was Diane's Designs, selling luggage, purses and domestic bags. She added glamour photography, then full beauty treatment.
"The photography broke my heart," Scofield said. "They didn't see the beauty in themselves. They wanted to be someone else. It was too much work for clients who weren't happy. I like how people feel about themselves here."
All but one of the hairdressers now working at River's Edge started in Scofield's shop.
"The owner Shelli Peterson first started with me," she said.
Scofield participated in the Tough Enough to Wear Pink breast cancer awareness program, fashion shows, benefits and the Round-Up.
"For nine years, I volunteered in the Look Good Feel Better cancer program," she said.
Since 1989, the free, public service support program has helped cancer patients deal with the effects on appearance of treatment.
"After teaching the Look Good Feel Better program, I wore wigs to illustrate that appearance is helpful in healing," Scofield said.
Scofield then kept wearing wigs herself and sold a lot to customers.
Scofield and her husband Julius intend to stay in Pendleton.
"Oh, heavens, yes we'll stay here," she said. "We're nesters. Any trips we take will be two weeks at most, with family and friends. We travel with our three girls and their families. We have seven grandkids and six great-grandchildren, with another on the way. We go to the beach, and next year plan on a cruise together."
Scofield plans in retirement to catch up on things she hasn't been able to do.
"I'll clean up drawers, organize things, do some painting and play with friends I've made in this industry," Scofield said. "I've been privileged to work in an industry I love and in a community in which I could make so many friends."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.