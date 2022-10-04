BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow in a press release announced the hiring of two new bilingual Workforce Development Department personnel. Both are Boardman residents.
Anna Browne is the new workforce development specialist, and Stephanie Leon is the new workforce training coordinator.
Browne has been a Boardman resident for the past 18 years. She comes to the Port from the Oregon State University Extension Service, where she has worked for six years as the outreach coordinator for College and Career Readiness and as 4-H coordinator for Umatilla and Morrow counties.
“This position interests me because it offers a great service to our community by providing information about employment and education opportunities within our region,” she said in the press release. “It’s exciting to help people be successful and find a career they can be passionate about right here in Boardman.”
Browne has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Latin American studies and a master’s degree in education from Eastern Oregon University. She said she is looking forward to working directly with the Boardman community, local schools and Morrow County residents to continue the mission of workforce development. Browne began her role Monday, Oct. 3, at the port.
Leon has worked for the Oregon Department of Human Services in Hermiston for the past several years.
“I am looking forward to contributing to, creating and implementing programs that will better assist our students, workforce, and community,” she said. “I’m excited about being part of a team that will offer opportunity for professional growth and a sense of purpose in helping people achieve their goals.”
Leon grew up in Boardman and returned after college. She has a bachelor’s degree in social science from Washington State University Tri-Cities. She starts her new position at the oort on Oct. 11.
Port Executive Director Lisa Mittelsdorf said many employers have expressed how important workforce development is at the port.
“The addition of Anna and Stephanie will meet a critical need in our region to support a skilled workforce here in Morrow County,” she said.
The Workforce Development Department at the Port of Morrow provides a number of services to job seekers in the region and helps connect them with employers who are hiring. The department also is responsible for several key educational programs for teachers and students, including the Educator Externship, the Morrow County High School Internship Program and the Columbia Works Summer Internship Program.
