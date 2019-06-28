TIGARD — The Oregon State Bar will host a free public seminar addressing significant changes to landlord-tenant laws in Oregon
“Legal Q&A: An Update to Landlord/Tenant Law in Oregon” is Wednesday, July 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The presentation is designed for non-lawyers, both landlords and tenants. It will explain key legal changes that affect those who live in or own Oregon rental properties.
The program is available via live webcast or in-person at the Oregon State Bar center, 16037 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Road, Tigard. While the event is free, pre-registration is required.
To register for the live webcast, visit www.tinyurl.com/LandLordTenantWebcast or for the in-person event, go to www.tinyurl.com/LandlordTenantUpdate. For questions, call 503-431-6413 or 1-800-452-8260, ext. 413.
