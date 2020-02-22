WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of two programs that protect hemp producers’ crops from natural disasters.
A pilot hemp insurance program through Multi-Peril Crop Insurance provides coverage against loss of yield because of insurable causes of loss for hemp grown for fiber, grain or cannabidiol oil. And the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program coverage protects against losses with lower yields, destroyed crops or prevented planting where no permanent federal crop insurance program is available.
The deadline to sign up for both programs is March 16.
