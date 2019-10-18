LA GRANDE — Tres Shannon, Voodoo Doughnuts co-founder, is the featured speaker for the Fall Pub Talk of Eastern Oregon University’s Entrepreneurship Club (eClub).
The free event is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Side A Brewing & Firehouse Museum, 102 Elm St., La Grande. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Known for pink boxes and doughnuts that push the limits of edible art, Shannon will discuss his journey as an entrepreneur. Voodoo Doughnuts started out in Old Town Portland with Shannon and Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson. The duo has built a nationally recognized brand from one original shop in Portland. They now have eight stores, with two of the newest located at Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood.
The eClub hosts regular pub talks with entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the academic year. All pub talks are recorded at www.livestream.com/eou/entrepreneurclub. For more information, contact Wilson Zehr or wzehr@eou.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.