THURSDAY
12:13 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Highway 730 in Umatilla. Omar Garcia Miramontos, 20, reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of a maroon Nissan Altima headed eastbound on the I82. The vehicle went down an embankment to Highway 730 beneath the I82 overpass. Garcia Miramontos was transported to a hospital and cited for no operators license and careless driving.
7:59 a.m. — A person was reported missing on Southwest Fifth Street in Pendleton.
9:38 a.m. — In Hermiston, a man reported his daughter didn’t return home after school the night before.
11:00 a.m. — On Eighth Street in Irrigon, a man called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about his neighbors. He said he found a suspicious bag and that his dog was poisoned the night prior.
3:39 p.m. — Someone reported their house was egged on Ward Street in Milton-Freewater.
7:36 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sammy Lane in Adams.
ARRESTS
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Lee Foster on multiple charges, including felony unlawful possession of both methamphetamine and heroin. The arrest followed a call someone in Irrigon made to dispatch, stating Foster, possibly intoxicated, was at his residence asking for help.
