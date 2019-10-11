STANFIELD — Quilt enthusiasts and city officials gathered Friday morning to celebrate the opening of Mama Bear's Quilt Shop in Stanfield.
"We've taken a chance on a 119-year-old building, and we hope you like what we've done with it," Chad Ray told the group.
Chad and his wife, Kristi, own the quilt shop at 170 S. Main St. Chad said it all started 22 years ago when he bought Kristi a gift certificate for fabric and some sewing supplies for Christmas one year. Her love for the art of quilting grew over time, until eventually she decided to go all in.
He said he hopes more people from around the area catch the quilting "bug."
Kristi said she has always enjoyed the craft of coming up with new quilts, and loves seeing all the beautiful quilts others are able to create as well.
"They're all different and amazing," she said.
The store features walls of fabric, thread, PFAFF sewing machines, a long arm quilting machine and other supplies. Kristi said she plans to start offering quilting classes soon, and Chad will provide maintenance and repairs for sewing machines.
They thanked the city of Stanfield for their patience and support through the financing and remodel process for the historic building, which over the decades has served as everything from a pharmacy to an auto parts store.
Mayor Tom McCann said he was amazed when he saw how the Rays had transformed the interior of the old building.
"We are thrilled to have you here," he told them.
