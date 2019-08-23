PENDLETON — The Rainbow Cafe in Pendleton made Microsoft News’ list of the “Best Hole-in-the-Wall Spots for Fried Chicken in Every State.”
"We examined customer reviews and expert recommendations," the report stated, "to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere."
The “Bow” at 209 S. Main St. is Pendleton’s longest continually operating business. According to the entry, “Though breakfast is popular, the fried chicken is the real draw here, with thick, crunchy crust that shatters when you bite into it.”
Indeed. But be sure to bring cash or your checkbook when you dine there, because the Rainbow does not do credit or debit cards.
Likewise, The Park Inn, Spokane’s oldest bar, won the honor for Washington, and The Depot Grill in Twin Falls is the Idaho representative. You can view the full list here:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/restaurantsandnews/best-hole-in-the-wall-spots-for-fried-chicken-in-every-state/ss-AAFtaYe?ocid=spartandhp#image=38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.