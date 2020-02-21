Realtors donate to flood relief

CAPECO CEO Paula Hall, right, receives a check from Umatilla County Board of Realtors President Jerry Baker. Funds were donated by Realtors and their affiliate members to assist those affected by the recent floods and 100% will be used locally.

 Contributed photo

