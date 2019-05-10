BOARDMAN — Morrow County employers are invited to participate in a free workshop that helps in connecting talented young professionals to local businesses.
Employers will learn how to attract and retain interns by working together to develop a countywide marketing and outreach plan. The program benefits both businesses and those seeking employment.
The “Oregon WORKS Community Internship Workshop” is Thursday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Port of Morrow Riverfront Center, 2 Marine Drive, Boardman. Lunch is provided. While the program is free, those planning to attend need to register by Thursday, May 30 at https://bit.ly/2I0BL2x.
The Port of Morrow was chosen as one of four locations across the state to host the workshop. It’s presented by the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership with grants from The Ford Family Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation.
For questions, call Kalie Davis, Workforce Training Program Manager 541-571-1624.
