LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon's first CBD-only retailer, Nugget CBD, is officially open for business in La Grande and held a grand opening on Friday, according to a press release.
According to the release, Nugget CBD's stock includes "a premiere selection of natural pain relief, health and wellness product," which include "tinctures, oils, topicals, edibles, vape products, pet products and more."
The release also states that Nugget CBD is a family-owned and "family friendly business" whose team is there to help educate and pair customers with CBD products that "help improve their lives in a clean and friendly environment."
Nugget CBD is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Active military members and veterans receive a 10% discount, according to the press release.
An online menu with pricing options is available at www.NuggetCBD.com.
