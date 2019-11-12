PENDLETON — EO Media Group has relaunched its monthly real estate magazine to include all of its markets in northeast Oregon.
Beginning with the November issue publishing this week, East Oregon Real Estate will now be inserted into all six Eastern Oregon publications owned and operated by EOMG: The East Oregonian in Pendleton, Hermiston Herald, The Observer in La Grande, the Baker City Herald, the Wallowa County Chieftain and the Blue Mountain Eagle in John Day.
“With this co-publishing among our six publications, our Real Estate magazine is now a truly regional product with extensive reach and readership in Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union, Baker, and Grant counties,” said EOMG Regional Publisher Chris Rush. “In addition to our combined newspaper circulation, thousands more copies of the expanded magazine will also be distributed at advertiser and rack locations throughout Eastern Oregon.”
The company will distribute 25,000 copies on a monthly basis and is also supported with an online component, eastoregonrealestate.com, which can be accessed from any of the six member newspapers’ websites.
