PORTLAND — Portland will soon house the Northwest’s first Ritz-Carlton hotel.
Marriott International made the announcement Thursday. The hotel will be built in place of Portland’s largest food cart pod at Southwest 10th Avenue and Alder Street, which has occupied the area since the 1990s.
“This landmark project is a game changer for The Ritz-Carlton brand and the city of Portland,” said Noah Silverman, chief development officer with Marriott International, in a news release.
The 35-story building will include 251 hotel rooms and 138 residential units, including eight penthouses. It will also include restaurant, retail and office spaces.
The luxury hotel and residences will offer a fitness center, full-service spa and swimming pool for guests.
Portland’s BPM Real Estate is the developer for the building.
“We believe the project will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Portland area,” said Pat Walsh, spokesperson for BPM. “This is one of the largest private sector projects in downtown Portland since U.S. Bancorp Tower, or ‘Big Pink,’ in 1983.”
The food cart pod has about 50 different food carts that must relocate by the end of June.
