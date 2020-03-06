HERMISTON — Rogers Toyota of Hermiston will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 30,000-square foot Toyota dealership, according to a press release.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 12 at the site of the new location 80364 N. Highway 395, Hermiston.
The general contractor for the new facility is McAlvain Construction, Inc., headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Completion of the new dealership is expected in November, the press release said. The new location will include dealer showroom space, a service department with additional service bays, and a detail center. The building will be situated on a 4-acre lot, allowing for a capacity of more than 300 vehicles.
Rogers Toyota is owned and operated by Ryan Rogers, who also owns Rogers Toyota in Lewiston, Idaho.
“We opened our first family-owned dealership in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1971, and we have been proud members of Hermiston community since 2014,” Rogers said. “We are looking forward to continuing a positive relationship with our loyal customers and our valued employees as we expand our Toyota Center at our new location in Hermiston.”
