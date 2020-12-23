HERMISTON — Rogers Toyota opened its location in Hermiston on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The dealership moved into a newly constructed 30,000-square-foot building at on the corner of Highway 395 and Punkin Center Road, about 1 mile north of its previous location. It includes an indoor showroom, service department with additional service bays, lube center and full detail center surrounded by four acres of vehicles for sale.
Glenn Silaski, general manager for Rogers Toyota of Hermiston, said staff are grateful for the much larger, more comfortable building, and there are plenty of features for customers to be excited about. There will be no more waiting in line for the bathroom, he said, and customers can move directly from the enclosed drive-thru lanes into a “warm and spacious” customer area without worrying about inclement weather.
“They can drive inside the building, get out of the car and walk about 10 steps into the waiting room,” he said.
Silaski said the larger location will mean about 100 to 150 more new and used vehicles displayed for sale than in the past, and room to add more staff. He said while the pandemic forced some loss of positions in the spring, they have since been able to hire people back and are adding positions.
Rogers Toyota of Hermiston is part of the larger Rogers Motors family of dealerships, founded in 1971. Silaski said he and the other Hermiston employees are grateful for the Rogers family’s investment in the new facility, and the investment is a thank you to customers in Umatilla County that have supported the business over the years. A news release from the company said they are “very excited and proud to invite our community to come in to experience the new facility and meet our wonderful sales and service teams.”
The company broke ground on the project in March, with the expectation it would open before the end of the year. Silaski said the pandemic helped the construction timeline in some ways, as contractors were more readily available while construction was halted in Washington, but also caused some delays as materials ended up on back order due to factory closures.
The new building is located at 80364 N. Highway 395.
