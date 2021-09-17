PENDLETON — The smells of grilling meats and delicious treats are filling the streets of downtown Pendleton now that dozens of food vendors and trucks have arrived for the Pendleton Round-Up.
People meandered Main Street on Wednesday, Sept. 15, to see what’s cooking and to check out the many artisans the Round-Up attracts every year. But at least five vendors said the crowd was underwhelming and hoped business would pick up heading into the weekend.
“It’s not as big as we’d hoped,” said Diana Howe, a worker at Sangers Gourmet Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions out of La Grande. “Hopefully it gets busier.”
Vendors had different opinions about the lack of a crowd. Some said people might not have been aware the Round-Up was happening this year after its cancellation in 2020. Others said it was too early in the week, that people were just arriving and most people may just be down at the rodeo.
But Lua Sepeni, co-owner of Polynesian Grill food truck out of Hermiston, expressed why she thought business was slow:
“COVID,” she said. “I think so.”
Several vendors said bringing their business to the Main Street Show was more important this year than ever before. After a year where events were canceled, staff and supplies were short and prices were high, vendors were primed and ready to dish out their best and rake in cash.
“As long as we make our money back, we’ll make it work,” said Angel Black, co-owner of H&H BBQ out of Forest Grove.
Like several other vendors, Black said getting inventory for this week’s festivities was a struggle. She’s had to drive long distances and pay extra for supplies. She also said business has been slow to get going this week
“I think a lot of people are just afraid,” Black said. “We’ve always stepped out on faith.”
Jeffrey Violet, the owner of Sangers, said the price of food for his already-expensive burgers have spiked recently. That, Violet said, makes it more important for him to come to events with many customers — to break even.
Vendors now are looking toward the weekend with hopes business will boom. Regardless, the vendors said they were thrilled to be back at the Round-Up after a year off.
Sepeni, of Polynesian Grill, spent the day cooking alongside her daughter, Tuta. She learned her famous barbecue recipes from her aunt, Maima Peterson, who died this year, she said. Now, she was glad to be handing down the recipe to her daughter and showing her the values of hard work and commitment.
“You’re going to have to learn no matter what,” Sepeni said. “And you’ll remember the lessons you learned.”
Black also spent her day working alongside her family at their barbecue joint. Her father, who took the reins at the business after his father started it in Las Vegas in the 1950s, stood at the street corner, watching the family dish out brisket, ribs, cornbread, catfish, pulled pork and their famous mac and cheese. Black calls it their “cheesy dope.”
To Deron Johnson, a chef who has worked for the family for decades, food is a way to share experiences and connect with new people in new places.
“I just love doing it,” he said of cooking, “And I love my family.”
