PENDLETON — A two-day event in Pendleton provides an opportunity to improve workplace health and safety programs.
A highlight of the event is the Forklift Round-Up, where participants test their skills while participating safely in timed events and obstacle courses. In addition to bragging rights, forklift drivers compete for cash prizes and belt buckles. Spectators are welcome to observe the competition, which is Monday, June 3 at 8 a.m.
The conference is June 3-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The cost is $85 per person, which includes a breakfast buffet and lunch.
The Blue Mountain Occupational Safety and Health Conference features such topics as workplace safety committees, alternative therapies for repetitive use injuries and machine safety. Keynote speaker Rob Fisher will present “How Personality Impacts Risk.”
Pre-registration is required by Friday, May 24. For more information or to register, visit https://safetyseries.cvent.com/blue19. For questions, or to register after the deadline, contact oregon.conferences@oregon.gov or 503-947-7411.
