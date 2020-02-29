BOARDMAN — The seventh annual Agriculture, Energy, Processing, Technology and Health Care Job Fair returns to the SAGE Center.
The free event is Wednesday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. People are invited to visit with area food processors, utilities, farms, local government agencies, data centers and educational institutions about careers, training and to receive assistance in job-seeking endeavors. More than 25 local companies/businesses will be present at this year's event. In addition, a college fair is taking place next door at the BMCC Workforce Training Center.
Also, at 6 p.m., the SAGE Center will host a meet-and-greet with two of the Diaz brothers, whose story inspired the movie “McFarland, USA.”
For more information about events at the SAGE Center, contact 541-481-7243, sagecenter@portofmorrow.com or visit www.visitsage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.