HEPPNER — To learn about what’s happening at the SAGE Center, be sure to head to the upcoming Heppner Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Manager Lisa Patrick will give an update about the interactive visitors' center. In addition, a local FFA student will make a presentation in preparation for the upcoming convention competitions.
The no-host luncheon gathering is Thursday, March 21 at noon at Heppner City Hall. The catered meal from Bucknum’s features white chicken chili soup with a cheese quesadilla. The cost is $10.
Those planning to attend need to RSVP by Tuesday, March 19, to ensure there’s adequate seating and enough food. For more information or to reserve a meal, contact 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net.
