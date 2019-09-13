SALEM — The State Accident Insurance Fund’s board of directors declared a $120 million primary dividend to be paid to policyholders based on their premium, and a $40 million safety performance dividend to be paid based on each policyholder’s safety results. SAIF determines whether a policyholder dividend is appropriate based on capital levels, claim trends and the overall economic environment. This year SAIF has seen strong investment returns and favorable trends in injury prevention and claim cost containment.
“As a not-for-profit with a public mission to make workers’ comp available and affordable, paying dividends is an important part of the value we offer Oregon employers,” said Kerry Barnett, president and CEO of SAIF.
The safety performance dividend rewards policyholders for their claims experience for policies whose annual term ended in 2018, based on a scale ranging from zero to 10.6% of their standard premium. There are more than 48,000 policyholders eligible for SAIF’s primary dividend. Of those, nearly 94% are also eligible to receive all or a portion of the additional safety performance dividend. Checks will be mailed in October to eligible employers. For more information, go to www.saif.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.