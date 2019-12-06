SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for project ideas as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program for 2020. Approximately $1.5 million is expected to be available to agriculture industry associations, producer groups, processors, commodity commissions, nonprofits, for-profits and local government agencies in Oregon. Funding for Oregon’s program is contingent upon federal funding for the SCBGP.
Specialty crops are defined as commonly recognized fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. Oregon ranks in the top 10 nationwide in production of specialty crops. For the 2020 SCBGP request for proposals, ODA has a single-phase process known as the grant proposal application. ODA is requesting 15-page grant proposals from applicants describing their proposed projects. Proposals should be submitted online and must be received by noon on Jan. 31.
