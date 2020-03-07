HEPPNER — A number of school districts across the region are featured in the Bank of Eastern Oregon’s exclusive mascot debit card program.
Bank customers can show their colors as they support local high school sports and activity programs. BEO’s mascot debit card program began in 2013 and currently serves high school associated student body programs in Heppner, Athena, Boardman, Condon, Ione, Irrigon and Colfax, Washington.
The program generates 5 cents per transaction performed with the mascot card to that school’s program, and the full annual renewal fee for each card ($10) also goes directly to the ASB. Since the inception of the school mascot debit card program, more than $35,000 has been contributed to ASB programs.
The program, said Gary Propheter, BEO executive vice president and chief operations officer, is a great way for fans and students to show support for their school. In addition, he said the program demonstrates the bank’s commitment to helping local communities prosper through a robust activities program.
“We encourage everyone to sign up for this mascot card supporting their school, as five cents per transaction adds up,” Propheter said.
Initially chartered as the Gilliam County Bank in 1945 in Arlington, it expanded a decade later and changed its name to Bank of Eastern Oregon. Based in Heppner, BEO has 20 branch locations and five loan production offices across the region. For more information, visit www.beobank.com or call 541-676-0201.
