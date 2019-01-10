The East Oregonian and its weekly affiliate the Hermiston Herald will soon introduce a brand new section focusing on America’s most popular pastime, screen viewing.
Whether it is antenna, cable, dish, or a variety of streaming services like Netflix, Americans spend more time viewing news and entertainment on screen — television, computer, smart phone or tablet — than any other activity besides work and sleep, according to recent survey data.
In response, the EO and HH are launching “Screen Time,” a new weekly tabloid section that will publish each Wednesday in both newspapers.
“Given the viewing habits of modern Americans on both big screen and an array of mobile devices, it became clear to us that it was high time to reinstate a screen viewing guide,” said Publisher Chris Rush. “It has been several years since we last published such a product.”
However, unlike previous publications, this will be no ordinary TV guide.
“Screen Time will not only include network listings for Broadcast, Cable, Dish and DTV, but also Streaming highlights, movies, sports, and even a weekly listing of cooking shows,” said Rush. “We will also include entertainment features, puzzles, and more in a full-color 24-page package.”
The new section will be included as part of the regular subscription price of both the East Oregonian and Hermiston Herald and will be supported with local advertising.
The launch date for Screen Time is planned for Feb. 13, to continue each and every Wednesday in the EO and HH.
