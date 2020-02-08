HERMISTON — Sears Hometown Store is closing its doors in Hermiston.
The store, located at 80487 N. Highway 395, sells appliances, tools and outdoor items.
Manager Jeremy Brown said the store's last day will be March 20. Inventory moved to liquidation sale prices on Friday, and the building was put up for lease.
The Hermiston location is one of several in the Pacific Northwest that are closing this spring.
