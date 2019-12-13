SALEM — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office issued a warning of a known business scam. Newly formed Oregon businesses have received a solicitation from OR Certificate Services offering a Certificate of Standing/Existence for $77.25. Many businesses do not need this certificate. Those that do may obtain one directly from the Secretary of State for $10. This solicitation may appear to be from a government agency, but it is not.
Business owners who wish to request a refund after being misled by the solicitation may call OR Certificate Services at 1-855210-6990 or 1-855-755-3357 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.
For more information or to report a possible business scam, email corporation.division@oregon.gov or call 503-986-2200.
