HERMISTON — The old Payless Shoe Store building in Hermiston won't stay empty for long after the shoe retailer went out of business in summer.
The building at 1390 N. First St. is being remodeled into a Sherwin-Williams paint store.
Jeffrey Light, director of real estate for midwestern states and Canada for Sherwin-Williams, confirmed Tuesday that the new store is expected to open in late December 2019.
He said the Hermiston store will be focused on "residential repaint and DYI business," serving homeowners and painting contractors in the area.
Sherwin-Williams is a national chain with stores around the United States, including Pendleton, Kennewick, Pasco and Richland. In addition to its stores selling paints and stains, the company also provides specialized coatings for industries, such as aerospace, railroads, marine, gas and oil, bridges, health care, food service and fire protection.
Sherwin-Williams isn't the only company sprucing up that section of North First Street. Panda Express is building a new restaurant two buildings down, at the former Stockman's Steakhouse at 1530 N. First St., which is also set to open in December.
