PENDLETON — The next generation is taking charge of a 77 year-old Pendleton family business tradition.
The late Julius "J. D." Miltenberger started Eastern Oregon Neon Sign Co. in 1946. His son Ed Miltenberger opened his own business, Sign Men, in 1978. Now his son Chad and daughter Rachel Miltenberger are remaking it for the 21st century.
Three generations
J. D. worked for the company that became Federal Signal in Chicago.
"Dad had built towers as a Seabee in the Navy," Miltenberger said. "He worked on towers from Portland to Baker after the war. Driving through Pendleton, he noticed the lights were out. The town needed neon. He and mom seized the opportunity."
As neon requires little maintenance, many of the signs created by J. D. and his wife Dolores Miltenberger still hang around town.
"Mom painted the signs and kept the books," Miltenberger said. "The 1958 sign outside the Rainbow is in her handwriting. I've maybe touched it and the neon inside twice in all that time."
The young couple also started other businesses in Pendleton, including a bowling alley, in order to provide for their 14 children. As a result, Ed and his siblings learned many different skills.
"In the glass shop when I was four, dad showed me how to heat and bend a tube," Miltenberger said. "I learned to make glass tubes well enough to suck up ants. I went to my mom with an ant in my mouth."
Miltenberger was his battalion's welder in the army, but that experience didn't qualify him for a card from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industry. After his service, he worked as an ordnance specialist at the Umatilla Depot. He earned an electrician's license.
J. D. suffered from Alzheimer's disease, but wanted to keep working. While Ed was laid off from the depot, Dolores encouraged him to help out his dad, but also to start his own sign business.
"Dad said his biggest mistake was the company name," Miltenberger said. "Bob Ledbetter told me I couldn't name it 'Sign Men' because I was the whole workforce, but it grew into its name."
Chad Miltenberger has reached the end of the four-year apprenticeship the BOLI requires for a license to install signs. When the state first required installers to be licensed, Ed Miltenberger was grandfathered in as a licensed electrician.
"The licensing requirements are so demanding that only 10% of candidates complete the course," Chad said.
Miltenberger had to travel to Portland to attend Northwest College of Construction to earn the requisite certifications, such as welding, electrician and crane operator's licenses.
"To have a Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, you need two licensed sign installing companies," Chad said. "Sign Men is the only one in Eastern Oregon. The nearest JATC certified by BOLI was in Portland."
All the classes and travel cost about $15,000, Ed Miltenberger said. But after Chad is licensed, the area would have two licensed installers, so father and son can form their own JATC.
"Chad got us to China," Ed said. "We made two trips there and bought 43,000 meters of LED strips there."
Chad graduated from Loyola University New Orleans with Bachelor's degrees in international business and accounting. He studied Mandarin Chinese at Tulane University and lived in Beijing eight months.
He worked for a major corporation, which demanded too much travel and time selling.
Ed considered turning his shop into a restaurant, but was happy to tturn the business over to his children.
"I said, 'It's blue sky, you can have it!'," Ed said.
Rachel designs signs on a computer.
"I have a Master's degree from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia," she said. "I wanted a job curating museum exhibits, but couldn't find one. As part of the Master's program, I studied (computer-aided design) and other relevant software. Dad suggested I go back into the family business. He said, 'You can have your own museum'."
Expansion
While passing the torch to a new generation, Sign Men is also expanding its premises.
"We've torn down an old house on our lot to put up a facility we've needed for a long time," Ed said.
The Miltenbergers are building a new 50 by 50-foot staging area for jobs and print shop on their lot at 803 S.W. Court Ave. The structure is also to feature an overhang to protect stored supplies and eventually covered parking.
"It's a good fit," Ed Miltenberger said. "Its 16-foot eaves are tall enough for trucks to get in and out."
The company is finally going to be able to use its high-quality printer.
"There's enough room to put in a 4- by 8-foot flatbed printer," Miltenberger said. "It's a dust-proof environment for the printer, with radiant heat from the floor for clean operations. The printer can print on any kind of paper, from cardboard to toilet paper."
Sign Men also has a computer-controlled router, capable of cutting intricate designs in metal.
It took about 15 months to get approval from the city to build the way they wanted, Miltenberger said.
"We're not taking any grant money," he said. "We hire full time and pay good wages," he said. "We don't hire part-time waitresses and bartenders. We buy our supplies locally. We work in a 125-mile radius, so need a lot of tires."
Sign Men suffers from the skilled worker shortage and competition from unlicensed, uninsured, unqualified installers.
"The school system is not producing tradesmen in skilled trades," he said. "When we can even find people willing to work, they don't even know how to attach a bit to a drill. They know how to operate their phones. Tradesmen are mostly my age, 68."
Sign Men is the only company licensed to install signs in Eastern Oregon. Projects in La Grande needing licensed installers have to call on Sign Men. State law requires a licensee to conduct or supervise installations.
"People in Pendleton are installing signs without qualified labor," he said. "That means they're uninsured. It's a narrow field. I see people putting up signs all the time without licenses. It's important to have electricians, welders, engineers all to be qualified. They don't carry liability insurance. It's not a fair playing field. Nobody follows the rules."
Despite losing jobs to unqualified competitors, Sign Men's business is still good, thanks to corporate customers.
"Corporate people come to us as qualified," he said. "Dollar General, Walmart, O'Reilly, Safeway, Rite Aid, T-Mobile. We just did them."
