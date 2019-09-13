WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Market Facilitation Program, a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to assist farmers who continue to suffer from damages because of unjustified trade retaliation from foreign nations, is now open for sign-ups.
Through MFP, USDA will provide up to $14.5 billion in direct payments to impacted producers, part of a broader trade relief package announced in late July. MFP payments will be made to producers of certain non-specialty and specialty crops as well as dairy and hog producers.
The sign-up period ends Dec. 6.
