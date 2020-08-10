HERMISTON — Express Employment Professionals will be holding a drive-thru job fair on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of its offices at 120 E. Hurlburt Ave. in Hermiston.
Owner Kristin Connell said as of Monday, Aug. 10, they had 55 jobs that needed filling, but many companies had given her a low estimate to get started and could actually use more workers if they were available.
"We have so many jobs available we're doing anything we can to get people in those jobs," she said.
She said anyone who is interested should bring their employment history and I-9 documentation to show they can work. Jobs currently available include manufacturing, warehousing, food processing, construction and cleaning.
"We can literally screen a person today and have them working tomorrow," she said.
Visitors to the job fair will receive a $5 gift certificate to Obie's and a branded item such as hand sanitizer from Express. Connell said the company's $75 referral bonus will also apply if visitors to the job fair share who referred them there.
For those who can't make it to the drive-thru job fair, Connell said the office is closed to walk-in traffic but people can still contact Express over the phone at 541-567-1123 or fill out paperwork online at expresspros.com.
