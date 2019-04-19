PENDLETON — Stearns Home Loans announced the opening of its new Pendleton office at 33 S.E. Dorion Ave.
The company reported the new location offers more space to serve its growing team. Greg Galloway, Kurt Hendrix and Chris McClellan have more than 40 years of combined local real estate and lending experience. The new office also is next door to the Coldwell Banker real estate office and an upcoming State Farm insurance agent office.
“Having these three locations next to each other will provide enhanced local service for Pendleton and the surrounding communities,” according to Stearns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.