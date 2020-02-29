PENDLETON — Greg Galloway, area manager with Stearns Lending LLC, was recently recognized as a top producer and received the company’s Stearns President’s Club award for 2019.
He has more than 20 years of retail lending experience. Also, according to a written statement from the company, Galloway is recognized as a strategic leader and talent development expert who continues to build and support performing teams, ultimately leading to quality mortgage loan officers who offer remarkable service to homebuyers.
Galloway, who has a degree in economics from Occidental College, also gives back to the community. He has served as a volunteer and as a board member for many nonprofit organizations and charities.
The local office is located at 33 S.E. Dorion Ave. For more information, search www.stearns.com.
