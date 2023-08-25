WESTON — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a civil penalty of $10,099 to Malhi & Bal LLC for underground storage tank violations at Suzi’s Handy Mart in Weston. Malhi & Bal owns the handy mart.
The violations are in relation to underground storage and piping that regularly hold gasoline and diesel fuel.
The DEQ in July sent a letter to the company noting the citation for failure to provide proper release detection for the underground storage tank and underground piping that hold gas and diesel. The facility failed to have adequate release detection in the under-dispenser containment and failed to maintain spill buckets and sumps.
DEQ also cited monitoring and testing violations, including failure to test electronic and mechanical components of the release detection system and failure to conduct monthly and annual walk through inspections of spill prevention equipment and release detection equipment. The facility also failed to employ a properly trained underground storage tank system operator, the letter said.
The facility has three underground storage tanks and connected piping, according to the citation letter, and has the capacity of about 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel.
The letter said proper release detection allows fuel leaks to be discovered and responded to quickly, before contamination spreads. Undetected fuel leaks can cause lasting damage to the environment or human health.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.