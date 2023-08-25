WESTON — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued a civil penalty of $10,099 to Malhi & Bal LLC for underground storage tank violations at Suzi’s Handy Mart in Weston. Malhi & Bal owns the handy mart.

The violations are in relation to underground storage and piping that regularly hold gasoline and diesel fuel.

