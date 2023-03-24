PENDLETON — Sweet Irene's Coffee in Pendleton is closing its doors in late April after operating for six years.
Owner Heidi Thompson on Friday, March 24, on Facebook announced Sweet Irene's last day is April 29.
"As promised, if anything here at Sweet Irene’s ever changed, I would be the first to let the world know," Thompson said on Facebook. "So, this is me keeping my promise to you. Sweet Irene’s has been a wonderful chapter in my life. During the last six years I have met so many amazing people I probably would have never crossed paths with if it hadn’t been for the coffee shop. If you have ever stopped by my business, I sincerely thank you, and appreciate your support! Unfortunately this chapter is coming to an end. Life is taking me in a different direction."
The business at , 1004 S.W. Court Ave. is no longer loading gift cards, and April 15 is to be the last day for redeeming stamp cards.
The drive-thru and pick-up shop serves coffee, lattes, teas and more.
Thompson debunked rumors about the closure on Sweet Irene's Coffee's Facebook page.
"No, my business is not going under," she said. "It was a personal choice to close, and not an easy one, so please be kind."
Thompson thanked everyone who supported her and her staff.
"I am beyond grateful for the opportunities being a business owner has blessed me with, and all of the friendships that have come into my life because of Sweet Irene’s," she said.
News reporter
I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.
