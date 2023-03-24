sweetirenes_001.jpg
Sweet Irene’s Coffee in Pendleton operates Friday March 24, 2023, after owner Heidi Thompson announced she is closing the business on April 29.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Sweet Irene's Coffee in Pendleton is closing its doors in late April after operating for six years.

Owner Heidi Thompson on Friday, March 24, on Facebook announced Sweet Irene's last day is April 29.

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

