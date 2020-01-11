PENDLETON — The IRS has confirmed Jan. 27 as the first day the tax agency will accept and begin processing 2019 tax returns.
The deadline to file tax returns for 2019 and pay any owed taxes is April 15, which this year falls on a Wednesday.
More than 150 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed, according to a press release from the IRS.
Taxpayers may prepare returns through the IRS’ Free File program or tax software companies and tax professionals before the start date, but processing returns will begin after IRS systems open later in January.
