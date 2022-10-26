TravisHegele_001.jpg
Buy Now

Travis Hegele poses in American Sprinklers Inc.'s new premises Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the former Stangier Auto Supply building, 128 S.E. Second St., Pendleton. He and his brother, Rocky Hegele, operate the company, and are making the building into a regional headquarters.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Rocky Hegele of Terrebonne has brought full fire protection services and other diversified businesses to Eastern Oregon.

Hegele's main company is American Sprinklers Inc. with offices in Terrebonne and Portland and now with regional headquarters in Pendleton. American Sprinklers has a number of present and prospective fire protection projects in Condon, Boardman, Hermiston, Pendleton, Enterprise and Baker.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.