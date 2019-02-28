The owners of Tacos Xavi have branched out.
Gabriela Rodriguez said the taco truck business will continue, but this week they also opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant known as The Alebrije. It is located at 230 S.W. 11th St. in Hermiston, next to the Last Chance Tavern.
"The opportunity came because we saw this was for renting, and my husband and I were thinking to do something different," Rodriguez said.
The large menu includes varieties of tamales, alambres, mariscos, chilaquiles, sopes, tacos and other home-style Mexican food. The owners are also applying for a liquor license.
For now The Alebrije is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week with the exception of Sundays, when the restaurant closes at 7 p.m. Rodriguez said they serve breakfast burritos in the mornings and hope to eventually start opening up earlier in the day.
The business is named after alebrijes, which are colorful creatures in Mexican folklore made up of elements from several animals. Alebrijes are featured in the popular children's movie "Coco." The Hermiston restaurant has several hand-carved wooden alebrije sculptures from Oaxaca and Rodriguez said one day they may start importing alebrijes to sell in the store.
The Alebrije opened this week in the newly remodeled and repainted building that until recently housed Tacos San Pedro. Rodriguez said the sit-down restaurant has had a good response so far from word of mouth and they hope word continues to spread.
"Come and see and try what we have," she said.
