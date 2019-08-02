PORTLAND — Top honors for cleanliness were recently awarded to 181 Oregon hotels, including three local properties.
Presented by AAA, the Cleanliness in Best of Housekeeping Awards were presented to Holiday Inn Express and Oxford Suites, both of Pendleton, and Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Hermiston.
Travelers want a clean room when they’re staying at a hotel, said Marie Dodds in a press release. AAA’s new Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award recognizes hotels that go above and beyond, earning the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores, she said.
Properties receiving the award, Dodds said, significantly surpass expectations, as measured during a comprehensive, on-site inspection. During visits, AAA inspectors look for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.
For more information, contact Dodds at marie.dodds@aaaoregon.com, 503-222-6729 or visit www.aaa.com.
