HERMISTON — There is still time to purchase tickets for the Distinguished Citizens Awards Banquet in Hermiston.
People who make a difference in the community will be honored during the 49th annual event. In addition to the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce’s award presentations — man and woman of the year, and the merit award — other recognition will include Fire Service Award, Young Altrusan Award, and educators and administrator of the year.
The awards banquet is Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the award presentations following.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased via www.hermistonchamber.com or the chamber office. However, Kelly Schwirse, marketing and communications, said the office will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. For more information, contact 541-567-6151, kelly@hermistonchamber or stop by the chamber office at 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111.
