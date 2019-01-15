HEPPNER — A discount is available for those who purchase advance tickets for the Heppner Chamber of Commerce’s annual Town & Country Community Awards banquet.
With a theme of “An Evening with the Stars,” the event is Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Morrow County Fairgrounds, in Heppner. A catered meal by Alvin Liu of Gateway Cafe features prime rib with au jus, creamy garlic mashed potatoes, green beans in garlic sauce, garden salad, dessert and a beverage. Tickets purchased prior to Feb. 4 are $25 each. They are available at Bank of Eastern Oregon, city of Heppner, Community Bank, the Heppner chamber and Murray’s Drug. If available, tickets will be sold after that date and at the door for $30.
For more information or to reserve a large table, call the chamber at 541-676-5536.
