HERMISTON — Cancer patients won't have to travel as far for all of their appointments after the Tri-Cities Cancer Center opened a satellite office in Hermiston.
The new office is located in the Good Shepherd Medical Center plaza, 600 N.W. 11th St., Suite E-23. While radiation treatment will not take place there, patients will be able to visit for other types of appointments, such as consultations, follow-ups and support services.
"We want to ensure that our patients are served well across the region," Chuck DeGooyer, CEO of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, said in a statement. "With many of our patients coming from Hermiston and the surrounding communities, we want to make it easier for them to receive their cancer care and support close to their home."
They will partner with Good Shepherd and Kadlec Medical Center of Richland, allowing Good Shepherd doctors to refer patients just down the hall for consultations.
The center will initially be open every Monday, and will be staffed by radiation oncologist Dr. Guy Jones.
Ken Gamboa, director of marketing for TRCC, said the center plans to offer some public education and screening events at the Hermiston center as well.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center was started by Kadlec, Lourdes Health and Trios Health hospitals in 1994 as a free-standing nonprofit cancer treatment center. It offers a range of services including treatment, support groups, a survivorship clinic, a naturopath clinic, chaplain and fitness programs.
To schedule an appointment, call (509) 783-9894.
