PENDLETON — The Tribal Employment Rights Office of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation revived is Construction Career Fair this week.
The tribes postponed the fair for two years due to the pandemic, but brought it back Wednesday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cayuse Hall at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino.
"The fair was well-attended," Barkley said, "including by junior high aged students. We had about a dozen exhibitors, with businesses, unions and other groups."
By 1:30 p.m. however, some exhibitors were packing up.
Barkley said junior high-aged children were not too young to start thinking about trade school, preapprenticeship programs and apprenticeships. Mark Avery, Sprinkler Fitters western region organizer, preferred to focus on high school students, especially juniors and seniors.
"That's when kids are thinking about career paths," he said. "We just want to let them know about the great alternatives to college."
Avery's union brother Greg Watts, now District 21 business agent, fitted Wildhorse Resort with sprinklers in its 2011 hotel tower and cinema expansion and upgrade. He emphasized the opportunity for advancement in the building trades.
Both union officials said nationally and locally, a construction jobs shortage still exists, as in so many other commercial and industrial sectors.
Dan Glenn, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 training director, said keeping available jobs and workers in balance is important.
"Community colleges like (Treasure Valley and Blue Mountain) play a big role in matching trade skills to jobs," he said. "A big project could come in and suddenly increase the demand for certain trades."
As did other union representatives, Glenn highlighted the advantages of apprenticeships over college for many students.
"Instead of piling up debt paying for college, apprentices get paid $24 an hour, plus an almost equal amount in benefits," he said. "Then, after five years, journeymen earn $52 per hour. They get three retirement accounts and health benefits."
Glenn said journeymen need to continue their education and training, adding new certifications and licenses to their skill sets.
Barkley said journeymen have options for further advancement.
"They can become contractors themselves," he said, "or go into the professional management side of construction. Our poster child for that route is Anthony Bonifer."
Bonifer, 30, is now a project manager for construction consultancy firm Wenaha Group, 125 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
"I started college in San Francisco," Bonifer said, "but left to go into a building trades program, guided by TERO."
Bonifer's first project was highway construction, on which he worked with his mother. He was a jack of all trades, including dropping off guard rails and ironmongering.
"I even got to lay down rebar," he said.
Bonifer continued adding to his skills, including carpentry, on subsequent projects.
"Now I'm on the professional side," he said. "People look at me and are surprised I'm in construction," said. "But I can build anything."
Barkley aims to continue to build on such success, adding new TERO programs, in cooperation with Nixya'awii Community School, to familiarize students with the building trades.
"We have heavy equipment simulators," he said. "Before too long, students can be out in a field operating real machines."
