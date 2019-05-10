HERMISTON — The taste buds have all been tallied — Trina’s Mexican Food was deemed the winner of the inaugural Tastiest Taco contest.
A fundraiser for the United Way of Umatilla & Morrow Counties, 10 local vendors offered up a featured taco as part of the competition. Beth Harrington, United Way’s resource development coordinator, invites people to stop by and congratulate Trina’s as they are crowned the home of the Tastiest Taco. The presentation is Monday at 2 p.m. at the restaurant, 415 W. Hermiston Ave.
Trina’s gets to display the award designating them as the winner for a year — until next year’s contest. Harrington expressed appreciation to all the participating restaurants and food trucks. She’s looking forward to expanding everyone’s taco journeys with even more vendors next year.
Money raised from Tastiest Taco provides crucial funds in supporting local agencies in need. For more about the United Way, call 541-276-2661 or visit www.umatillamorrowunitedway.org.
