SALEM — Two regional businesses were issued penalties from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for November, a DEQ press release announced on Thursday.
Umatilla's Fastrack Inc. was fined $26,757 for a storm water violation stemming from a failure to monitor or implement a control plan, while Heppner's Miller Manufacturing was fined $413 for an air quality violation resulting from a failure to submit its annual report on time.
The violations were two of 20 issued by the DEQ in November, which ranged from Miller Manufacturing's fine to a Portland business that was fined $141,285. The department's November penalties totaled $443,914.
According to the press release, organizations and individuals have 20 days from Thursday to either pay or appeal the fine. A portion of the penalty may be offset by funding a separate project that benefits the Oregon environment.
