PENDLETON — Two prominent Pendleton Main Street stores are going out of business.
The windows of Sears Hometown Store, 124 S. Main St., and Dean's Pendleton Athletic, 249 S. Main St., displayed high-visibility, lime-green closing sale signs on Monday, Aug. 29.
Sears Hometown Store had just moved into the former J.C. Penney Co. premises in May.
"It's a big disappointment to me," said Gary Vaughn, redeveloper of the building. "It was very well received by the community. The fire department, my business partner Jerry (Imsland) and my son-in-law have all bought appliances there."
Sears' local manager declined to comment, and its district manager has not returned calls seeking comment.
Transformco, the privately-held parent company of Sears and Kmart, has been closing stores of the beleaguered chain across the country. It has also been selling or assigning KMart store leases to Target. More than 70 Sears stores were slated to close, Axios reported on May 25, 2022.
Transformco acquired the struggling retailers out of bankruptcy. Federal Judge Robert Drain in New York authorized a deal to sell the major remaining assets of Sears to its chairman, largest shareholder and former CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, USA Today reported on Feb. 7, 2019.
As Sears' retail footprint kept dwindling, Transformco said in 2021 it would begin to market the chain's 273-acre corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, to potential buyers in 2022. Transformco also is considering other redevelopment uses for the site, the Chicago Tribune reported on Dec. 16.
"The Main Street site is a beautiful spot for a retailer," Vaughn observed. "We put in the pad catercorner from the Marigold, so that customers could back in to load appliances."
The former home of Wicked Kitty Tattoo & Piercing next door at 132 S. Main remains for rent, as is the adjoining historic Club Cigar Saloon building. But elsewhere on Main Street, business is good.
"We're full up across the street," Vaughn's development partner Imsland said, referring to tenants in the building containing Virgil's at Cimmiyotti's, 137 S. Main St.
But a block south, another downtown anchor is shutting its doors — Dean's Pendleton Athletic.
Dean's owner Cari Broker started working in the store part time in 1992, after graduating from Blue Mountain Community College. She is founder Dean Fouquette's sister-in-law. He started the business in 1980.
"Then I stayed and went full time," she said. "I bought the business in 2015."
Broker attributed the need to close to changes over the past seven years.
"Changes have occurred in retail in general, with more shopping on line," Broker noted. "Others have been specific to Pendleton and its downtown. Penney is gone and Maurice's has moved."
Downtown has lost foot traffic, Broker said, despite its restaurants.
"The detailed changes include decline in youth and high school sports participation," she continued. "The numbers aren't drastic, but there has been slow decline due to video games and kids being interested in different things."
These changes and falling enrollment in the Pendleton School District have led to declining sales, making it difficult for Broker to estimate the specifics of inventory.
"Even before COVID, we weren't selling as much for a year to two years," Broker said. "Then the virus hit in 2020. It was huge for this part of retail. No one was playing sports, which were big for here. The community was great. They wanted to help, but it's a simple correlation — with no organized youth or school sports, demand for athletic gear and uniforms crashed."
Then a combination of factors further hurt business after pandemic lockdowns lifted.
"Inflated costs for products and shipping affects all of us, retailers and consumers alike," Broker said. "And the lack of availability. Local customers were constantly calling in, wanting to buy products that we just didn't have."
Since summer 2021, the lack of inventory really pinched profits, Broker said.
"Suppliers couldn't get products, since production was coming to a halt," she said. "Wholesalers were just waiting. Then two major suppliers, Nike and Under Armour, told me my account had been closed, due to changes to their selling procedures. If you don't have things to sell, you don't have a business. If I can't bring in the public to sell them things, I can't make a living."
All these changes have made for quite a ride for business, she said, but on a personal level, she said she feels blessed to have been a part of the store during its peak years.
:It has been so much fun to have connections with big and little athletes and their families, with youth and high school sports," she said. "It's perfect when I can serve what is needed. I feel charmed."
Broker said she has no regrets.
"It was not my plan, but I look back on 30 years with a smile on my face," she said. "I've sold cleats to parents to whom I sold cleats when they were kids."
